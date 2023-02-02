SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $342.63 million and approximately $169.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00409814 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,776.67 or 0.28765929 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00531285 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

