Susquehanna Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

GLW stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

