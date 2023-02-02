SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,834,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock traded up $26.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.66. The stock had a trading volume of 465,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.70. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

