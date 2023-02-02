Symbol Price Tops $0.0471 on Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $262.95 million and $58,414.97 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

