Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.