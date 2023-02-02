Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $127.08 million and $3.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,805.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00585216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00183635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

