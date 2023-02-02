T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,515. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,036,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $389,786,000 after buying an additional 91,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 94.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,223,000 after buying an additional 503,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

