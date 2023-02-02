Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,020.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after acquiring an additional 223,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

