Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 0.7%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.00 ($15.22) and last traded at €14.20 ($15.43). 36,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.30 ($15.54).

Takkt Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $930.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.44.

Takkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.