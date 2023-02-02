TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$60.50

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after buying an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after buying an additional 255,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after buying an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,428,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

