TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.29.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,103. The firm has a market cap of C$55.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.55.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

