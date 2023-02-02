TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.29.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.28. 3,069,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,103. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.55. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$52.12 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.