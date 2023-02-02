TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 4.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.26. 1,579,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,884,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

