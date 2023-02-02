Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$62.00 to C$64.00. The stock traded as high as C$57.90 and last traded at C$57.69, with a volume of 1279106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.35.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.93. The stock has a market cap of C$29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

