Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

