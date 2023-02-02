Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 855,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,172 shares of company stock worth $47,356,041. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.