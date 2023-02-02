Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,735 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

