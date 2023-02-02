Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

