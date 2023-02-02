Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

