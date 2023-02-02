Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

