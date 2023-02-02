Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile



MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

