Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.20

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.23). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 750,633 shares traded.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.49. The firm has a market cap of £33.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.18.

Tekcapital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.