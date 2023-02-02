Tellor Price Tops $16.94 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Tellor has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $16.94 or 0.00071852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002904 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00407778 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.94 or 0.28628756 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00526941 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,356,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
