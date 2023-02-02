Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telstra Group (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $14.64 on Friday. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.