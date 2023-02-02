TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0251 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $245.75 million and $32.04 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 14% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00093796 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00062423 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010554 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024975 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000236 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,869,210 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,459,237 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
