Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.