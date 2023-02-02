Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

TTEK opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

