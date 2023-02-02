Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.87. 381,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,069. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

