Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $157.87. 381,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $252,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

