Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00-3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $157.87. 381,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,127. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.