Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after buying an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.23. 7,296,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,495. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

