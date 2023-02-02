Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.23. 7,296,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

