Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL traded down $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,934.42. 11,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,325. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $986.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,307.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,101.01.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.