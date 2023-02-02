Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.19. 111,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

