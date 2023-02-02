Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,182,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $100.13. 969,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.