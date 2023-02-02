Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 1,381 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,697,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,665,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

