Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.