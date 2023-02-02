TFI International Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$149.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,476,558.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,906,232.

On Monday, January 30th, TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00.

On Friday, January 27th, TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$5.29 on Thursday, hitting C$153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,988. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$153.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.56.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.64.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

