TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.95

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 2218145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
