The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.58. 271,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,334. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

