The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,227,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

NYSE:COO opened at $356.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.14 and a 200-day moving average of $307.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

