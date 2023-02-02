The Debt Box Price Hits $24.04 on Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $1.87 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $24.04 or 0.00101391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

