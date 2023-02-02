The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to Neutral

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.56) target price on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 821 ($10.14).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 667.80 ($8.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,314. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 431.30 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 797.40 ($9.85). The firm has a market cap of £19.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,043.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 646.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.51.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

