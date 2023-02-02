The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $350,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

