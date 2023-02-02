The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.90. 414,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

