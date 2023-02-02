The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

