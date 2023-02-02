The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,257. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

