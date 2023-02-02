The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

