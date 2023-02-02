Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

TMO stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $590.28. 753,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

