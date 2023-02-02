Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $24.38. Thermon Group shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 8,703 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THR. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $802.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 116,463 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

